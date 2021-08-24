Fire Hydrant Market Growth Trends Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
Fire Hydrant Market Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fire Hydrant Market size was $1.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Fire hydrants are vital tools essential for any industry or industrial plant to regulate fire in the case of fire or related disasters. Typically, a fire hydrant comprises a water pressurizing system, which is distributed all over a building using hoses and pipes. The market is competitive, owing to a huge level of fragmentation in the industry. In spite of the fragmentation, the industry is chiefly linked by regulatory conditions for operation and establishment. The key factor that drives the market include rise in industrial activities and commercial construction activities globally.
Leading market players in global Fire Hydrants Market include:
American Cast Iron Company AVK International A/S, Compagnie De Saint -Gobain S.A., EJ Group, Inc, Grundfos Holding A/S, Kupferle Foundry Company, McWane, Inc, Mueller Water Products, Inc, Talis Management Holding GmbH, Terminal City Iron Works Ltd, Bocciolone Antincendio S.P.A., CSA S.R.L., HAWLE BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT m.b.H., IMP Armature D.O.O.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Fire Hydrants Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Fire Hydrants Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Product Type
Dry Barrel
Wet Barrel
By Operating Type
Conventional
Smart
Fire Hydrants Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
