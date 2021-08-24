Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and favourable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving industry growthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioreactors and fermenters market size is expected to reach USD 5.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7% through the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing popularity of single-use bioreactor among biopharmaceutical companies to cultivate biologics is the key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Bioreactors and fermentors are culture systems to produce organisms or cells. They are used in various applications, including the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, basic research & development, chemicals, food & food additives, and other products. Cultivating cells and microbes in bioreactors can save work, time, and lab-space. It also improves the reproducibility and efficiency of cell growth and product formation.
Increasing focus of biologics manufacturers to scale-up production technologies for biologics is expected to stimulate global bioreactors and fermenters market trends. Moreover, surging demand for personalized medicines coupled with rising number of FDA approved orphan drugs has led to increased bio production, which in turn is expected to offer major opportunities for the industry growth in the coming years.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Some Key Highlights in the Report:
• Based on type, the single-use bioreactors segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed to various benefits associated with single-use bioreactors, including easy set up for continuous processing and ease of use as compared to stainless steel bioreactors. Single-use bioreactors reduce maintenance costs save space as they do not require the same utility and piping infrastructure as traditional stainless-steel bioreactors.
• Based on application, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global bioreactors and fermenters market revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing usage of bioreactors and fermenters for cultivating a broad range of cell types and organisms, including cells (like mammalian insect cells, stem cells, cell lines), plant cells & algae, microorganisms (like bacteria, fungi, yeasts), and others.
• The contract manufacturing organization (CMOs) segment is estimated to observe notable growth during the forecast period on account of growing outsourcing needs for biologics manufacturers as a result of increased demand of biologics.
• In the regional landscape, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in bioreactors and fermenters market in 2020 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Market growth is driven by growth in number of bio manufacturing facilities and investments in this region. Moreover, active support of the regional governments to boost biologics production by providing funds to life science R&D will also contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
• Key players operating in the global bioreactors and fermenters market include Sartorius AG BBI, GE Healthcare, Praj Hipurity Systems, Danaher (Pall), ZETA, Thermo Fisher, Pierre Guerin (DCI-Biolafitte), Bioengineering AG, Merck KGaA, Solaris, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, and Infors HT among others. Rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will bolster market growth over the analysis period.
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global bioreactors and fermenters market on the basis of type, application and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Single-use Bioreactors
• Multiple-use Bioreactors
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Biopharmaceutical Companies
• CROs
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Bioreactors and Fermenters market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
