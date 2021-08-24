Global Private Nursing Service Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,299.8 Billion by 2026, Growing From $834.2 Billion in 2018 - Exclusive Report [Pages-170] by Research Dive

The global private nursing services market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Retirement communities’ sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. North America is expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global private nursing services market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,299.8 billion, growing exponentially from $834.2 billion back in 2018. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: There has been a considerable increase in the occurrence of various chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population who require long term treatment. This factor drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, gradual shift and change in the social life among people is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Unavailability of skilled and experienced professionals is predicted to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Incredible flexibility in service and rising prevalence and occurrence of lethal diseases among people around the world are expected to create vital opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report had divided the market into different segments based on service, end-use, and region.

Service: Retirement Communities Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The retirement communities sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $353.5 billion during the forecast period. There has been a significant decline in the number of joint families and increase in the emergence of nuclear families, hence, hiring of professionals has become pertinent for old and retired person’s healthcare. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-Use: Female Nursing Care Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The female nursing care sub-segment is estimated to generate a revenue of $773.4 billion during the forecast period. Female nurses provide an intensive care and are much more sensitive than male nurses to the patients. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The North America nursing services market generated a revenue of $317.0 billion back in 2018 and is further expected to surge exponentially in the coming years. Increase in the number of hospitals and geriatric population in the region is expected fuel to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market include

Grand World Elder Care Trinity Health The Ensign Group Inc. Genesis Healthcare Columbia Asia Brookdale Senior Living CBI Health Group Inc. Kindred Healthcare LLC Kaiser Permanente Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

and many more. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Accentcare, a California-based provider of post-acute home healthcare service, acquired Southeastern Health Care at Home, largest privately-owned home health services provider in Pennsylvania, so as to combine expertise and evidence-driven learnings in order to enhance home-based care spectrum for families and providers.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

