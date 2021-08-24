C-LEVEL EXECUTIVE AND GLOBAL RISK MANAGEMENT EXPERT JAMES TUNKEY AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

James Tunkey

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on developing leaders in the governance of risk-taking at the executive and board level, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to James Tunkey of New York.James serves as the Chief Operating Officer for I-OnAsia, a global risk management consultancy. James’ work focuses on legal and regulatory, geopolitical, technology, and intangible risks. He has over 25 years of experience in the arena and previously served on the boards of non-profits and private companies. He is past Regional Director of the New York and Hong Kong Chapters of the Professional Risk Managers International Association (PRMIA) and is a graduate of the TRIUM Executive MBA Program.“I’ve known James for over 15 years and have had the pleasure to collaborate with him on several initiatives serving the risk profession,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “His dedication and unique set of skills, combined with the global perspective he has developed through education and work experience, makes him a highly valuable addition to our alumni list as well as to his clients,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“This is an excellent program that I would highly recommend, even for experienced risk managers,” said Tunkey. “Truly elite practitioners presented first-class insights on key facets of risk governance at the board level. The program materials are a tremendous resource.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

