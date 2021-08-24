LODATO ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR GENERAL SESSIONS COURT JUDGE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former police officer, prosecuting attorney, and now public defender Joseph “Joe” Lodato announced that he is running for Judge of the Fourth Division of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. Lodato earned his ungraduated degree from James Madison University and his juris doctorate from the University of Tennessee College of Law. As a twelve-year veteran of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Morristown Police Department in New Jersey, he has a unique understanding of public safety, law enforcement and investigation. He will bring a new perspective to the bench. Lodato graduated first academically from the 36th Basic Police Academy in Morris County New Jersey and was vice-president of the Police Benevolence Association Local 151.
As a former Assistant District Attorney general in Knox County, Lodato was able to use his law enforcement experience to successfully prosecute hundreds of cases. After leaving the District Attorney’s Office in Knox County and six years in private practice, Lodato has continued to serve the community as an assistant public defender in Hamilton County under Steve Smith. In his current role, Lodato recognized recurring patterns and factors leading to criminal offenses. Lodato has dedicated his livelihood to public service and seeks to extend it to the judiciary. Given his background and experience, Lodato is well-respected within the legal community.
“Hamilton County deserves the best professionals in the criminal justice arena. In my experience as a law enforcement officer, prosecuting attorney and defense attorney, I have seen from every vantage point how taxing it is for those summoned to court, whether as an officer, attorney, victim or defendant. Justice needs to be expedient and help achieve closure. I can help the court’s dockets run more efficiently, while ensuring due process. Regardless, all participants in the justice system deserve to be treated with respect and dignity without bias or prejudice. An impartial and detached magistrate is necessary to administer justice.”
Lodato remains concerned about violent crime, weapons offenses, and home and automobile burglaries. With his unique background and experience, Lodato can help ensure integrity and fairness from the bench. Improving the public’s confidence and perception of the Court ensures justice for all.
Lodato lives in Ooltewah with his wife Gayle, daughter Gabby, and dog, Sage. An avid outdoors enthusiast and cyclist, he is the past president and current member/ride leader with the Chattanooga Bicycle Club.
Joshua Weiss
Lodato for Judge
weiss@lodatoforjudge.com