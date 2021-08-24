Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Is Expected to Reach $28.09 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, emergence of non-invasive biomarkers, and surge in point-of-care (POC) testing drive the growth of the global cardiac biomarkers market. Based on biomarker type, the troponins segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market was pegged at $9.76 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $28.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5284



Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, emergence of non-invasive biomarkers, and surge in point-of-care (POC) testing drive the growth of the global cardiac biomarkers testing market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations impede the growth to some extent. However, advent of personalized medicines and point-of-care (POCT) testing using cardiac biomarkers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Increase in the number of COVID-19 patient with preexisting medical conditions such as cardiovascular diseases has amplified the demand for cardiac biomarker testing across the world.

This trend is most likely to persist for the next few years.

The cardiac biomarkers testing market is analyzed across biomarker type, application, location of testing, and region. Based on biomarker type, the troponins segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The creatine kinase segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.00% during the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5284



Based on application, the myocardial infarction segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. Simultaneously, the congestive heart failure segment would register the fastest CAGR of 12.20% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global cardiac biomarker testing market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.50% from 2021 to 2030. The other regions analyzed through the report Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global cardiac biomarkers testing market report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer Inc., and Siemens AG. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Biomarker Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Tissue Engineering Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Lateral Flow Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Mass Spectrometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Precision Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research