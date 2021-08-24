Asia & MENA Industrial Refrigeration Market to Reach $16.35 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in consumption of FMCG products, development of cold storage infrastructure across emerging economies, and increase in adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigerants drive the growth of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market. Based on type, stationary refrigeration segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market garnered $9.74 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $16.35 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Rise in consumption of FMCG products, development of cold storage infrastructure across emerging economies, and increase in adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigerants drive the growth of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market. However, high energy costs for operation and maintenance of industrial refrigeration unites and strict regulations related to usage of refrigerants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, use of IoT-enabled refrigeration solutions for equipment monitoring create new opportunities in the coming years.



Download Sample PDF (243 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12597

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the manufacturing processes of refrigeration systems. Also, disruptions in the supply chain and suspended processes across many industries resulted in declined demand.

However, the relaxed regulations all across and initiatives of vaccinations drives have helped the market recoup and the market started recovering thereafter.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market based on component, refrigerant type, application, type and region.

Based on component, the compressors segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Adiabatic Coolers segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Asia & MENA Industrial Refrigeration Market Request Here

Based on refrigerant, the HFCs segment held the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market in 2020, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the carbon dioxide segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the stationary refrigeration segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-third of the total market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the transport refrigeration is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12597

Leading Players:

Leading players of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market analyzed in the research include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and Carrier.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Water Chillers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Refrigerant Compressors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Thermoelectric Coolers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Roll Bond Evaporator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us: