Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Copies of Credentials of Ambassadors of Senegal and Belgium

HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received today a copies of the credentials of each of HE Dr. Mohammed Habibo Diallo as an Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal, and HE William Asselborn as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, separately.

HE the Secretary General wished the two new ambassadors success in their roles, stressing that all the support will be provided to them to help enhance ties between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to stronger cooperation in different fields.