John Berberian Says Vaccinated People Stille Need Occasional COVID Testing
Should those with vaccines still get tested for COVID? John Berberian says they should.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccinations, some patients have had questions about whether or not they need testing. After getting a complete vaccination, John Berberian says testing should still be the go-to action if someone is experiencing symptoms—especially if they have been directly exposed to another COVID-positive case. As the Founder and CEO of HSD Consultants, John Berberian is very familiar with COVID supplies, tests, and protocol.
“People tend to think the vaccine is going to stop them from getting the virus, and that just isn’t exactly how it works,” John Berberian says. “People with the vaccine are less likely to experience severe symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now stated that those with the vaccine do not need to test or quarantine if they are not experiencing symptoms—even if they are asymptomatic. “Currently authorized vaccines in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19,” the CDC notes. “Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection is minimal for fully vaccinated people. The risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fully vaccinated people to unvaccinated people is also reduced.”
However, as John Berberian pointed out, the risk is not completely gone. “The vaccines are really helpful for reducing these severe reactions we are seeing in certain patients,” he says. “But, testing is still crucial for understanding the scope of the situation, learning more about the virus, and stopping the spread. Without data, we are going to be hard-pressed to understand what is happening, so avoiding the tests could really distort our numbers.”
His recommendation is that vaccinated people should get the test if they are feeling ill and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including:
Cough
Fatigue
Difficulty breathing
Muscle or body aches
Headache
Fever or chills
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
“With so many symptoms on the COVID list, it may mean taking a test every time you feel ill or an allergy rears its seasonal head,” says Berberian. “But, knowing you are positive with a mild case may still stop you from spreading it to your unvaccinated children or increasing the risk for someone else—unvaccinated or not. Some people don't realize how easy it is to get the test.”
The NPSFlex™ swab is now being produced by 3D printing at the rate of 2 million swabs a month, increasing the supply for COVID-19 tests. This design provides a comfortable, flexible, and accurate test swab for accurate COVID-19 results that are often returned within a few hours or days. Testing has been adapted to be as fast and convenient as possible since it is a key way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
