Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,276 in the last 365 days.

John Berberian Says Vaccinated People Stille Need Occasional COVID Testing

Should those with vaccines still get tested for COVID? John Berberian says they should.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccinations, some patients have had questions about whether or not they need testing. After getting a complete vaccination, John Berberian says testing should still be the go-to action if someone is experiencing symptoms—especially if they have been directly exposed to another COVID-positive case. As the Founder and CEO of HSD Consultants, John Berberian is very familiar with COVID supplies, tests, and protocol.

“People tend to think the vaccine is going to stop them from getting the virus, and that just isn’t exactly how it works,” John Berberian says. “People with the vaccine are less likely to experience severe symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now stated that those with the vaccine do not need to test or quarantine if they are not experiencing symptoms—even if they are asymptomatic. “Currently authorized vaccines in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19,” the CDC notes. “Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection is minimal for fully vaccinated people. The risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fully vaccinated people to unvaccinated people is also reduced.”

However, as John Berberian pointed out, the risk is not completely gone. “The vaccines are really helpful for reducing these severe reactions we are seeing in certain patients,” he says. “But, testing is still crucial for understanding the scope of the situation, learning more about the virus, and stopping the spread. Without data, we are going to be hard-pressed to understand what is happening, so avoiding the tests could really distort our numbers.”

His recommendation is that vaccinated people should get the test if they are feeling ill and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including:

Cough
Fatigue
Difficulty breathing
Muscle or body aches
Headache
Fever or chills
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

“With so many symptoms on the COVID list, it may mean taking a test every time you feel ill or an allergy rears its seasonal head,” says Berberian. “But, knowing you are positive with a mild case may still stop you from spreading it to your unvaccinated children or increasing the risk for someone else—unvaccinated or not. Some people don't realize how easy it is to get the test.”

The NPSFlex™ swab is now being produced by 3D printing at the rate of 2 million swabs a month, increasing the supply for COVID-19 tests. This design provides a comfortable, flexible, and accurate test swab for accurate COVID-19 results that are often returned within a few hours or days. Testing has been adapted to be as fast and convenient as possible since it is a key way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here

You just read:

John Berberian Says Vaccinated People Stille Need Occasional COVID Testing

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.