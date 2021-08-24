Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,582 in the last 365 days.

Gray, Gray & Gray Named to “Best of the Best” Accounting Firms by Inside Public Accounting

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP has been named one of the 50 "Best of the Best" accounting firms in the U.S. by Inside Public Accounting magazine.

Massachusetts-based CPA, consulting and business advisory firm among top 50 best managed firms in the U.S.

CANTON, MA, US, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP (www.gggllp.com), a certified public accounting, consulting and business advisory firm based in Canton, MA, has been named to “Best of the Best” as one of the nation’s best-managed firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine.

The publication’s annual “Best of the Best” list recognizes the 50 best managed firms among every major accounting firm in the United States. Selection of the Best of the Best firms is based on INSIDE Public Accounting’s proprietary practice management scoring formula, including more than 50 management and operational metrics, and industry KPIs of excellence. Firms making the list display a superior combination of planning, strategy and execution, as well as long-term consistency and exceptional performance.

“It is an honor to be included in such elite company. Being named ‘Best of the Best’ is confirmation that our ‘Power of More’ approach is working for our clients and our firm,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “The ‘Best of the Best’ firms are evaluated on more than just their size or financial success. The evaluation is based on the whole firm, from how we treat our employees, to specialized services for clients, to our vision for the future.”

In addition to being named “Best of the Best,” Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 200 accounting firms in the country in terms of growth.

As one of New England’s fastest growing independent accounting, consulting and business advisory firms, Gray, Gray & Gray delivers the Power of More® for clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica, Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

# # #

Media Contact:
Laura Hampe
Marketing Director
(781) 407-0300
lhampe@gggllp.com

Laura Hampe
Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP
+1 781-407-0300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Gray, Gray & Gray Named to “Best of the Best” Accounting Firms by Inside Public Accounting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.