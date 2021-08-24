Gray, Gray & Gray Named to “Best of the Best” Accounting Firms by Inside Public Accounting

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP has been named one of the 50 "Best of the Best" accounting firms in the U.S. by Inside Public Accounting magazine.

Massachusetts-based CPA, consulting and business advisory firm among top 50 best managed firms in the U.S.

CANTON, MA, US, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP (www.gggllp.com), a certified public accounting, consulting and business advisory firm based in Canton, MA, has been named to “Best of the Best” as one of the nation’s best-managed firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine.

The publication’s annual “Best of the Best” list recognizes the 50 best managed firms among every major accounting firm in the United States. Selection of the Best of the Best firms is based on INSIDE Public Accounting’s proprietary practice management scoring formula, including more than 50 management and operational metrics, and industry KPIs of excellence. Firms making the list display a superior combination of planning, strategy and execution, as well as long-term consistency and exceptional performance.

“It is an honor to be included in such elite company. Being named ‘Best of the Best’ is confirmation that our ‘Power of More’ approach is working for our clients and our firm,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “The ‘Best of the Best’ firms are evaluated on more than just their size or financial success. The evaluation is based on the whole firm, from how we treat our employees, to specialized services for clients, to our vision for the future.”

In addition to being named “Best of the Best,” Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 200 accounting firms in the country in terms of growth.

As one of New England’s fastest growing independent accounting, consulting and business advisory firms, Gray, Gray & Gray delivers the Power of More® for clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica, Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

