Retail Analytics Market Size is expected to reach $4517.3 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

The large enterprise segment held the largest retail analytics market share, which took up about 74% of the US market in 2019, while about 81% in Russia.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valuates Reports published a new report, titled, "The global Retail Analytics market size is projected to reach US$ 4517.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2471.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026". The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026.

Retail analytics focuses on providing insights related to sales, inventory, customers, and other important aspects crucial for merchants' decision-making process.

Retail analytics has gained significant market traction worldwide to its ability to analyze the massive amounts of data flooding the retail sector. The retail world today is more dynamic than it was only a couple of years ago.

Because of growing consumer demands and demand for one-click solutions, most retailers have begun to think of new ways to meet consumers' needs. Retail analytics has thus begun to gain significant momentum among retailers for providing actionable insights from consumer data.

Covid Impact on Retail Analytics Industry

The omnichannel businesses are currently reducing their physical store presence and are concentrating on the virtual presence through e-commerce or mobile apps. The COVID-19 pandemic, driven by online grocery shopping, has improved e-commerce businesses. The trend in online grocery shopping has increased the need for analytics at the consumer level. The global pandemic has brought close attention to retailers on supply chain management.

Suppliers and logistics companies across the supply chain have taken steps to implement Artificial Intelligence ( AI) and Smart Analytics to optimize business processes and operations. Smart retail helps maintain a safe and reliable supply chain while satisfying the demand of consumers.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Retail Analytics market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Retail Analytics market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Retail Analytics market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Retail Analytics market.

This report focuses on the global Retail Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Major Key Players in the Retail Analytics Industry

o IBM
o Oracle
o Microsoft
o Manthan
o Fujitsu
o Information Builders
o Microstrategy
o SAP
o Bridgei2i
o SAS Institute
o Qlik
o 1010data
o Angoss

Retail Analytics Market Breakdown Data by Function

o Merchandising Analysis
o Pricing Analysis
o Performance Analysis
o Yield Analysis
o Inventory Analysis

Retail Analytics Market Breakdown Data Enterprise Type

o SMEs
o Large Enterprises

