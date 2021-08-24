Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $2,370.6 Million By 2026
Carboxymethyl cellulose is used to prepare film-foaming materials. This film will be effective in controlling the wound infection.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Purity Level (Highly Purified, Technical Grade, and Industrial Grade), Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care, and Others), and Property (Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Binder, Anti-Repository Agent, Lubricator, Emulsifier, and Excipient): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" According to the report, the global carboxymethyl cellulose industry generated $1.74 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Carboxymethyl cellulose is popular as thickening agent that helps increase the viscosity of liquid without significantly changing its other properties. Carboxymethyl cellulose as a thickener is used in sauces, puddings, and soups without changing their texture.
Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5536
Carboxymethyl cellulose is used to prepare film-foaming materials. This film will be effective in controlling the wound infection. This film is greater to gauze dressings in controlling and quick healing wound. Furthermore, carboxymethyl cellulose is used to prepare gels, to disintegrate tablets, to transport the drugs and as stabilizer for emulsions, suspensions and sprays. Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose is also used for the treatment of liver cancer as it is used in preparing trans catheter arterial perfusion anticancer drugs which also fuels the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose.
Based on purity level, the highly purified segment accounted for the major share in 2018, contributing more than three-fifths of the total share in the carboxymethyl cellulose market. This segment is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rising use of carboxymethyl cellulose across the globe. This report also analyzes the technical and industrial-grade segments.
Based on application type, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the total share. This segment is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019–2026, owing to its emulsifier properties which results in enhancing the demand in the carboxymethyl cellulose market.
Asia-Pacific contributed nearly one-third of the total share in 2018 in the carboxymethyl cellulose market. This segment is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019–2026, owing to its emulsifier properties and the changing lifestyle due to globalization and rising working population. On the other hand, North American region contributed more than one-fourth of the total revenue in 2018.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5536
The key players operating in the global carboxymethyl cellulose industry are J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, ,Quimica Amtex y Amtex Chemicals, LLC, ,Changzhou Science & Technology Co., LTD, ,DKS Co. Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd
Related Reports:
Soy Flour Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-flour-market-A07479
Fish Sauce Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-sauce-market-A06692
Drink Can Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drink-can-market-A06691
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn