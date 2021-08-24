Medical Electrodes Market: Size, Share 2021 By Industry Statistics, Growth, and Forecast Report 2026
The global medical electrodes market is expecting the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Electrodes Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical electrodes market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical electrodes market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
Medical electrodes are electronic conductors used to transfer the energy of ionic currents into electric currents in the body. These currents can be amplified and studied for detecting several medical conditions. These electrodes allow non-invasive diagnosis by providing ideal electric contact between the patient and the apparatus. They consist of lead, a metal and an electrode conducting paste, and are generally easy to use, cost-effective and sterilizable. They quantify internal ionic currents which aid in the diagnosis of nervous, cardiac, ocular and muscular disorders. Some of the conditions that can be treated with the help of these electrodes include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, tinnitus, Raynaud’s disease, gout, fibromyalgia and sinusitis.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Medical Electrodes Market Trends:
The increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors that is contributing to the market growth. The elderly generation is more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and neurological disorders, which are expected to escalate the requirement for early diagnosis, thereby impelling the sales of medical electrodes across the globe. Moreover, on account of changing lifestyles, busy schedules and shifting dietary patterns, there is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and CVDs. Significant investments by both the governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure and increase the adoption of modern technologies as well as electronic medical devices have also created a positive outlook for the market.
For instance, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under the National Health Mission: Free Diagnostics Service Initiative, provides a set of free diagnostic services at its primary healthcare facilities. The initiative also aims to reduce high out of pocket diagnostic expenditure incurred by patients. Such efforts are expected to provide a boost to the widespread sales of medical electrodes. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) and the application of these electrodes in minimally invasive (MI) surgeries, are also driving the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Electrode Type:
Diagnostic Electrodes
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Electrodes
Electromyogram (EMG) Electrodes
Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electrodes
Electronystagmogram (ENG) Electrodes
Neonatal Electrodes
Fetal Scalp Electrodes
Others
Therapeutic Electrodes
Defibrillator Electrodes
Electrosurgical Electrodes
Pacemaker Electrodes
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Electrodes
Others
Market Breakup by Usability:
Disposable Medical Electrodes
Reusable Medical Electrodes
Market Breakup by Technology:
Wet Electrodes
Dry Electrodes
Needle Electrodes
Market Breakup by Application:
Cardiology
Neurophysiology
Sleep Disorders
Intraoperative Monitoring
Others
Market Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centres
Medical Research Institutions
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa,
Latin America.
