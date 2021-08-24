Automotive Powertrain Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027 | Players ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation

Automotive powertrain market demand and (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Powertrain Market Outlook – 2027Automotive powertrain delivers power to the vehicle with the help of multiple components working together. Power is generated by engine and then transferred to axles through transmission. Powertrain components consist of engine, transmission, differentials, and driveshaft. In a wider sense, the powertrain includes all of the components used to transform stored energy into kinetic energy for propulsion purposes. Powertrain is a vital in vehicle operation as without it, the vehicle could experience a breakdown. With rise in production of vehicles, the automotive powertrain market is increasing significantly.Browse Full Report with TOC @The key players analyzed in the report include Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, GKN PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, General Motors Company, Borgwarner Inc.COVID-19 scenario analysis:The novel coronavirus is escalating threat on economies around the world. Besides the shutdown of industries has impacted in revenue generation and recession.Additionally, due to the impact of COVID-19 and the implication of strict physical distancing norms will anticipate considerable decrease in use of public transport.Moreover, the production of automotive powertrain market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.With consumer preference shifting toward essential items, sales of new vehicles will drop significantly.However, shared mobility concept will stop and consumer will prefer cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution. This will increase the consumer preference toward hybrid vehicle due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness factors. This will surge the automotive powertrain market growth.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysisThe rising demand for high-performance vehicles is driving the automotive powertrain market growth. Additionally, the growing trend for engine downsizing to reduce fuel efficiency and emission is expected to increase the sales of automotive powertrain. Likewise, stringent emission norms in various countries have propelled the demand for superior powertrain. Moreover, the need for enhanced driving dynamics is driving the market growth. However, high cost associated for sustainable powertrain system is hampering the market growth. Furthermore, high demand for four-wheel drive is proliferating market growth.The automotive powertrain market trends are as follows:Electric powertrainWith rising number of electric vehicles forecasted in coming years, the demand for E-powertrain will boost. The e-Powertrain eliminates the need for an internal combustion engine. E-powertrain consist of inverter, high-power electric motor, reduction drive and power delivery module (PDM). In 2018, BMW unveiled its new i-lineup, powered by plug-in hybrid as well as electric powertrain.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @Increasing adoption of 4-wheel driveIn the 4WD (Four-wheel drive), the engine sends power to the transmission, which is then split into the front and wheel axles. The torque gets transferred to the all wheels simultaneously. 4WD is highly advantageous on off-road driving. Additionally, has greater torque which can pull heavy loads at slow speeds. Moreover, when the roads are muddy, the 4WD is extremely effective. Most luxury SUVs are equipped with 4WD nowadays.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.