Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Growth, Business Scope and Global Demand by 2028
Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue growth is driven by rising focus on public-access defibrillators and training and awareness programsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market for implantable cardioverter defibrillators is growing due to an increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases. Surge in risk factors such as obesity and rise in sedentary lifestyle are other key factors driving the growth of ICD market.
Implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a small battery powered device placed on an individual’s chest to monitor heart rhythm and detect abnormal heartbeats. The device can deliver electric shocks via wires to fix heart arrhythmias. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in global geriatric population are factors fueling growth of the market to a significant extent. Emergence of MRI-compatible implantable cardioverter defibrillator is also expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Upsurge in adoption of subcutaneous ICDs due to various benefits is also expected to fuel market revenue growth.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market are:
Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., and Physio-Control, Inc.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Transvenous ICD
Single Chamber ICD
Dual Chamber ICD
CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator)
Subcutaneous ICD
End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Others
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In February 2020, Abbott announced that it has received CE Mark for its Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices, bringing advanced heart rhythm management capabilities to the market in Europe. The new device opens up potential for remote monitoring and patient engagement through connected applications. Other benefits of the product includes improved battery life, patient preferred design, and MRI compatibility.
Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. S-ICD has advantages over traditional systems, especially for young patients in whom the risk of device-related complications is extremely high. Moreover, S-ICD poses no risk of pneumothorax or vascular injury. S-ICD has cosmetic advantages due to its anatomic location despite its larger size.
Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as these settings are the major point of care for treatment of heart diseases, including cardiac arrest. Rising incidence of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases is driving revenue growth of this segment as hospitals have advanced medical infrastructure and treatment facilities.
Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to continue to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid economic growth in countries such as India and China. High adoption of implantable cardioverter defibrillators due to emergence of a number of more advanced hospitals in developing countries is expected to contribute to market revenue growth.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
