Corn Starch Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027
Rise in the retail market, expansion of the food & beverage industry, and several characteristics of starch have boosted the growth of the corn starch market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corn Starch Market by Type (Modified, Native, and Sweetener), Application (Food Ingredient, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Form (Powdered and Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".As per the report, the global corn starch industry was pegged at $13.67 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 and 2027.
Corn starch is an edible item derived from corn by wet milling, steeping, grinding, purifying, and drying. Maize starch is white, odorless, and tasteless powder used extensively in the bakery and confectionary products. The growth of the corn starch market can be attributed to increase in affinity of people toward food made using corn starch such as fast food, baked, and a number of packaged food.
Moreover, expansion of retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channels make it convenient for consumers to purchase products, which have corn starch as an ingredient. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, availability of a number of substitute such as pea starch and rice starch and rise in concern among consumers about the negative effects of starch-rich diet act as the major restraints of the global corn starch market. On the contrary, increase in popularity for resistant corn starch and clean label products is expect to open avenue for global corn starch market growth.
Covid-19 scenario:
• During the pandemic, the demand for packaged food and sweeteners has been increased due to their longer shelf life.
• However, prolonged lockdown has affected the supply and distribution of packaged food & beverages.
• More than 80% of global corn starch production is concentrated in the U.S. and China. However, declining output growth of corn starch and pandemic has affected the production significantly.
On the basis of global corn starch market forecast by application, the food ingredient segment accounted for the largest share of the global corn starch market in 2019, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of corn starch as food ingredient in the food service sector. Moreover, rise in number of food outlets, quick service restaurants, and cafés has driven the market for corn starch. However, the others segment is expected to witness robust growth of 4.6% through the forecast period.
On the basis of corn starch market analysis by form, the liquid segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, and is projected to witness a notable CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. The growth of the liquid segment is driven by rise in adoption of liquid corn starch in the textile industry coupled with increase in production of garments all over the world. Conversely, the powder segment is projected to be the most prominent segment throughout the forecast.
Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for corn starch in 2019, followed by North America and Europe. China and the U.S. accounted for a sizeable share in the market. The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to strong economic growth in this region, which has influenced the lifestyles and the consumption patterns of consumers. People in this region have started consuming more packaged food and beverages, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for products made from corn starch over the years.
The global corn starch market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., AGRANA - Beteiligungs AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Hodgson Mill, Roquette Frères S.A, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, and ACH Food Companies.
