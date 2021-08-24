Pest Management Services Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development Demand and Forecast to 2026
Frequent changes in climatic conditions, presence of many regulatory bodies across Europe, and ease in availability of pest management products.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global pest management services industry generated $13.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $19.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Free PDF Sample Report (Including COVID-19 effect Analysis) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6448
Prime determinants of growth:
Frequent changes in climatic conditions, presence of many regulatory bodies across Europe, and ease in availability of pest management products drive the global pest management services market. However, health hazards related to pest control chemicals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of organic chemicals in pest management practices create new opportunities in coming years.
The chemical segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period:
Based on type, the chemical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total share of the global pest management services market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to its cost-effective nature and rapid application. However, the mechanical segment is estimated to continue the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the quick procedure for eliminating pests including rats and squirrels.
The commercial segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period:
Based on application, the commercial segment held the highest share of the global pest management services market, holding more than two-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in pest control application in commercial places including restaurants, hospitals, farms, households, and forest plantations. Moreover, the agriculture segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in food production and need to address issues related to crop protection.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6448
North America to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2026:
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly half of the global pest management services market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to rise in the construction repair activities and increase in adoption of pest management practices in commercial sector. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in need in the residential sector, emerging economies of India and South Korea, and innovative methods.
Leading Market Players:
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Rentokil Initial plc
• Ecolab
• Rollins, Inc.
• FMC Corporation
• The ServiceMaster Company, LLC.
• Syngenta
• Dodson Pest Control, Inc.
• Lindsey Pest Services
Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pest-management-services-market/purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn