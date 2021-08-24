Global Technology Advisory Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Technology Advisory Market 2021-2030

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Technology Advisory Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the technology advisory market is expected to grow from $1.30 trillion in 2020 to $1.38 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.65 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The increasing requirement for simplifying business operating models and IT investment monitoring is a major driver contributing to the growth of the technology advisory market.

The technology advisory market consists of the sales of technology advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide advisory services to clients to identify, prioritize, design, and manage their investments in a range of advanced technologies. Technology advisory services provide consultancy on developing technology strategies, technology ideation and prototyping, design digital consulting services, and ways to enhance cybersecurity. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend gaining traction in various business processes. AI is an amalgamation of different technologies that enable the machine to sense, understand, and act. AI helps businesses in identifying and solving business problems and drive measurable business value. AI helps in designing hardware infrastructure – on-premise or cloud-based, ingestion, and analysis of big data, and to enable flexibility of computing resources. For instance, in 2019, Tech Mahindra deployed the first HR humanoid K2 at its Noida campus in India. K2 functions on AI and will take over routine HR processes providing continuous assistance to the HR department to enrich the employee experience. K2 will handle general HR related queries and handle actions for providing tax forms and pay slips, enabling the HR team to focus on other important areas in the business. With the improvement in AI technology with every passing day, it is gaining huge importance in data expertise, business processes, and workflow management.

The global technology advisory market is further segmented based on services, end use and geography.

By Services: Application Development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data and Analytics, Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Others

By End Use: Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Others

By Geography: The global technology advisory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides technology advisory global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global technology advisory global market, technology advisory global market share, technology advisory global market players, technology advisory market global segments and geographies, technology advisory market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The technology advisory market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Technology Advisory Market Organizations Covered: Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Dell Technologies Inc, KPMG, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Ernst & Young (EY), McKinsey & Company, Oracle Consulting, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Deloitte, Booz & Co, Accenture PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

