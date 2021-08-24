Antiobesity Market To Grow At A Massive Rate Of Over 64% Through 2021

Antiobesity Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Antiobesity Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-obesity market is expected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2020 to $2.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.6%.

Obesity is a major public health concern. Globally, the prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year. According to WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 years were overweight, of which over 650 million were obese, and 38 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2019. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity, and lack of awareness on the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future, thus driving market growth.

The anti-obesity drugs market consists of sales of anti-obesity drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce pharmacological agents that reduce or control being overweight. TBRC’s global antiobesity market report is segmented by drug class into peripherally acting antiobesity drugs, centrally acting antiobesity drugs, by type into prescription drugs (Rx), OTC drugs, by medication into monotherapies and polytherapies.

Major players in the anti-obesity drug industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer Inc.

