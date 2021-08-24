Global Electric Cars Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Electric Cars Market 2021-2030

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 Electric Cars Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric cars market is expected grow from $4.82 trillion in 2020 to $6.57 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.95 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30%. The growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the electric cars market.

The electric car market consists of electric car sales and services related to it. An electric car is an electric vehicle that runs by a chargeable battery such as Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH) Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Fuel Cell Battery. Electric cars are available in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) which are used for personal home use or commercial use.

Trends In The Global Electric Cars Market

The development of wireless charging facilities for electric vehicles is the greatest opportunity for both OEMs and end-users. Wireless charging enables charging of an electric vehicle without any inconvenience of finding the right cable connector at the charging point, and/or stopping by at any charging station. Wireless charging uses dynamic and inductive charging technologies where the electricity is transferred from one magnetic coil in the charger to a second magnetic coil connected to a car. Tesla, BMW, Rolls Royce, Volkswagen, Nissan, etc. are working on wireless charging system cars because the OEMs and technology companies figured out that it is much easier to charge an electric vehicle by wireless charging system than a plug-in system. Qualcomm's technologies, continuously working on its wireless charging system called Qualcomm Halo that uses dynamic technology which helps to charge the electric vehicle while driving. Therefore, the wireless charging system has a huge scope in the future to electrify vehicles all over the world.

Global Electric Cars Market Segments:

The global electric cars market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Battery Type: Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium–Nickel–Manganese Cobalt oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium–Titanate oxide (LTO) battery, Lithium–Nickel–Cobalt–Aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, Nickel–metal hydride (NiMH) battery, Lead Acid Battery

By Application: Home Use, Commercial Use

By Geography: The global electric cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric cars market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric cars market, electric cars market share, electric cars market players, electric cars market segments and geographies, electric cars market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric cars market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electric Cars Market Organizations Covered: Toyota, BMW, BYD, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, General Motors, BAiC Motors, SAIC, Daimler AG, Chery Automobiles, Hyundai, Ford, Changan, Volvo, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd. (JAC Motors), Renault-Nissan, JMCG, Zotye, Mitsubishi, Yutong, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Energica Motor Company S.P.A., Nissan Motor Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

