COVID-19 Cases Across The Globe Create A Surge In Demand In The Disposable Hospital Supplies Market

Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for disposable hospital supplies. The rapid and repeated surges in coronavirus cases are generating huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other disposable supplies to protect healthcare workers from infections in their daily operations.

The global disposable hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $22.38 billion in 2020 to $26.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The disposable hospital supplies market is expected to reach $36.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The rise in the number of cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to be protected against the spread of the virus are anticipated to boost the demand for disposable hospital supplies market over the forecast period.

The increase in production capacities by various players dealing in disposable hospital supplies market amid coronavirus outbreak is a leading trend shaping the growth of the industry. For instance, on 15th May 2020, Honeywell announced plans to build a new production line in Scotland, UK with the capacity of producing 4.5 million FFP3 and FFP2 disposable face masks every month. These masks assist the UK government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Major players in the disposable hospital supplies industry are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation, 3M, Stryker Corp, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Steris Corp, Getinge AB.

The disposable hospital supplies market consists of the sale of disposable hospital supplies and related services. Disposable hospital supplies are products manufactured for single usage and include supplies such as face masks, gowns and gloves among others.

TBRC’s disposable hospital supplies market report is segmented by type into gloves, drapes, gowns, needles, syringes, procedure kits and trays, bandages, masks. It is also segmented by product into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, incubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, non-woven medical supplies, wound care consumables, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, assisted living centers & nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, research institutes.

