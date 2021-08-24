The Abrahamic Business Circle will host a Pre-Expo featuring His Excellency Deputy Ambassador Douwe Buzeman

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Deputy Ambassador & Head of the Economics Department; Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Deputy Ambassador Douwe Buzeman will be joining the list of distinguished speakers on the 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

His Excellency Deputy Ambassador Douwe Buzeman is the Deputy Ambassador & Head of the Economic Department; Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the UAE will talk about “The Netherlands; a strategic partner in Agriculture”.

The Netherlands is one of the world's largest agricultural producers; exporting 65 billion Euros worth of vegetables, fruit, flowers, meat and dairy products each year. Agricultural land (% of land area) in Netherlands was reported at 54.11 % in 2018, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources.

Naturally enriched land and soil. The climate, the fertile soil, and the flatlands make the Netherlands the perfect place for farming. Crops grow relatively easily and animals can be effectively reared in large, green fields, providing the optimum conditions for agriculture

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guests from the Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

