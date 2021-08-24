Holistic Health Consultant and Author Claudia Wenning to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WILLITS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We do not have to feel disempowered, neither with a life-threatening diagnosis nor in a pandemic. Even in the direst of moments, we do have choices. Once we acknowledge the potential of having a choice, we are empowered to recognize unlimited possibilities and make new choices, for physical, emotional or mental health.

That’s the philosophy of Holistic Health Consultant Claudia Wenning.

Since 1993, Claudia assists clients to free themselves from physical and emotional pain, stress and overwhelm. She specializes in creating custom holistic, naturopathic and functional medicine health plans and systems, while providing the tools for implementation, including “Energy Balancing.”

Claudia guides her clients in the rediscovery of their Self-Empowerment, to live their one precious life with passion, clarity, joy and balance on all levels: body, mind and emotions.

“I am really passionate about health,” says Claudia. “I am passionate about supporting especially women in feeling self-empowered and manage their lives with confidence and ease, in great health, vital balance and with joy!

Everybody has access to energy. We are energy. What we do with that energy, is up to us. According to Claudia, so many of our challenges are the result of the limits we have agreed to live by, in our belief systems, behavior patterns and how we interact with each other. For Claudia, identifying and moving past these limits requires a heart-centered approach that often transcends language.

“Our body is giving us messages constantly, so we have to revive the ability to listen to our body,” says Claudia. “Sometimes language can pull us further away from the truth. It doesn't matter if we’re involved in holistic health or energy healing, it’s all about shifting a person’s perspective to value themselves in a way that then finds reflection in their mental, physical and spiritual health.”

In addition to her work as a holistic health consultant, Claudia is also the author of From the Lightness of the Heart and the Amazon bestseller Quantum Level Transformation The Handbook, which includes tools to discover and explore new insights and increase your awareness of the messages your body is sending you.

Close Up Radio will feature Claudia Wenning in an interview with Jim Masters on August 26th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.claudiawenning.com

Quantum Level Transformation: The Handbook is available on Amazon