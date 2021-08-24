Global Luxury Sunglass Market to Reach $6.9 Million by 2030, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the luxury sunglass market. The findings of the report states that the global market for luxury sunglass is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

"The Luxury Sunglass market is expected to witness significant growth due to surge in popularity of travel retail across the globe, rising living standards and growing fashion trends, and increase in popularity of e-commerce among consumers." Roshan Deshmukh, Research Manager-Research, Consumer Goods at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies. Increase in popularity of travel retail worldwide, exclusivity and premiumization of sunglasses, surge in living standards, and emergence of different fashion trends fuel the growth of the global luxury sunglass market. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit products and lack of penetration in lower-tier towns and cities impede the market growth. Nevertheless, increase in popularity of e-commerce among consumers and introduction of augmented reality technology in sunglasses present lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the luxury sunglass market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. As a result of result of outbreak of covid-19 the manufacturing activities of luxury sunglasses were suspended due to lockdown measures across the world. Furthermore, disturbance in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials created challenges in conducting manufacturing with full capacity. However, the demand is expected to grow steadily during post-lockdown as these stores open.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global luxury sunglass market on the basis of product type, frame material, end user, distribution channel, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on end user, the men segment held the largest share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the women segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2030.

Based on product type, the non-polarized segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2020, holding around two-thirds of the global luxury sunglass market, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the polarized segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market is studied cross North America, Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The North America region held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Whereas, the LAMEA region is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Luxury sunglassindustry include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Loch Effects, Prada S.p.A, Marcolin S.p.A., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, Guccio Gucci S.p.A, Randolph Engineering, Inc, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., and Safilo Group SpA.