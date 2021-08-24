Die Casting Machines Market Worth $4,978.7 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Factors such as growing market for light weight vehicles and increase in adoption of high pressure die casting, owing to technological advancements drive market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Die casting machine engages in the process of forcing molten metal into reusable metal die under high pressure. Dies are classified into single & multiple cavity and combination dies. This process is utilized to manufacture accurately dimensioned, defined, smooth, and textured surface alloy and metal parts.

The global die casting machines market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global die casting machines market, followed by Europe and North America. By type, the hot chamber die casting machine segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and gravity die casting machine is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the its installation in the automotive industry.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Agrati - AEE Srl
Bühler AG
Dynacast
Idra srl
Italpresse Gauss
Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd
Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd.
UBE
Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Type:

Cold chamber die casting machine
Hot chamber die casting machine
Gravity die casting machine

By Material:

Aluminum
Zinc
Magnesium
Others

By End-User:

Transportation
Mechanical & Manufacturing Equipment
Building & Construction
Others

By Region:

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

