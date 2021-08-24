Concrete Pumps Market Projected to Reach $4,853.2 Million by 2027 | By Type, Industrial Verticals

Concrete pump is important in revolutionizing the construction of high-rise buildings and structures.

A concrete pump is a machine used to transfer liquid concrete by means of pumping. The pump operates by one piston drawing liquid concrete into a cylinder from a hopper, while the other simultaneously pushes its concrete out into the discharge pipes.The global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The commonly available types of concrete pumps are truck mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Among these, the truck-mounted concrete pumps segment dominates the global market, in terms of value, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as construction and mining. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals such as industrial, commercial, and domestic.Increase in demand for concrete pumps, owing to the implementation and planning of infrastructure projects is anticipated boost the global concrete pumps market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of the global concrete pumps market is majorly driven by development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors.

Top 10 Key Market PlayersAjax Fiori EngineeringAlliance Concrete PumpsConcord Concrete PumpsDY Concrete PumpsJunjinLiebherrPCP GroupSanySchwing StetterSebhsa

Key Market PlayersBy TypeTruck-mounted Concrete PumpsStationary Concrete PumpsSpecialized Concrete PumpsBy Industrial VerticalIndustrialCommercialDomesticBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA