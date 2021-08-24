Concrete Pumps Market Projected to Reach $4,853.2 Million by 2027 | By Type, Industrial Verticals
Concrete pump is important in revolutionizing the construction of high-rise buildings and structures.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A concrete pump is a machine used to transfer liquid concrete by means of pumping. The pump operates by one piston drawing liquid concrete into a cylinder from a hopper, while the other simultaneously pushes its concrete out into the discharge pipes.
The global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.
The commonly available types of concrete pumps are truck mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Among these, the truck-mounted concrete pumps segment dominates the global market, in terms of value, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as construction and mining. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals such as industrial, commercial, and domestic.
Increase in demand for concrete pumps, owing to the implementation and planning of infrastructure projects is anticipated boost the global concrete pumps market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of the global concrete pumps market is majorly driven by development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors.
Top 10 Key Market Players
Ajax Fiori Engineering
Alliance Concrete Pumps
Concord Concrete Pumps
DY Concrete Pumps
Junjin
Liebherr
PCP Group
Sany
Schwing Stetter
Sebhsa
By Type
Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps
Stationary Concrete Pumps
Specialized Concrete Pumps
By Industrial Vertical
Industrial
Commercial
Domestic
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
