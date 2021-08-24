Facility Management Services Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.6% to Reach $1,422.6 Billion by 2027

The factors such as an increase in industrialization and urbanization, the surge in residential and non-residential construction drive the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facility management services offer maintenance support and escalate the value of a building or infrastructure. In addition, these services have revolutionized commercial and industrial buildings, by maximizing returns on real estate investments for owners through value-added programs and superior management expertise.The global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.Access Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7024 A rise in construction activities and increase in need for safety, comfort, and healthy environment for employees in addition to increase in awareness about outsourced services are expected to lead to the development of the global market. In addition, a strict norm to monitor waste disposal is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.Top 10 Key Market PlayersArthur McKay & Co Ltd.BVG India LtdCBRE Group, Inc.EMCOR Group, Inc.ISS World Services A/SKnight Facilities ManagementQuess Corp LtdSodexo, Inc.Spotless Group Holdings LimitedTenon GroupKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging facility management services market trends and dynamics.An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the facility management services market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global facility management services market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7024 Key Market SegmentsBy Service TypePropertyCleaningSecurityCateringOthersBy TypeOutsourcedIn-houseBy End-userCommercialInstitutionalPublic/InfrastructureIndustrialOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEARequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7024