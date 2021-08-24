LONG ISLAND AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD MEMBER NAMED TOYS FOR TOTS AMBASSADOR
VALERIE ANDERSON CAMPBELL, NASSAU COUNTY DIRECTOR FOR NYS' LARGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER, TOOK THE OATH AS 2021 AMBASSADOR FOR THE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM.
Excited that Valerie Anderson Campbell was confirmed to serve as a Toys For Tots Ambassador. She is a great person to work with.”NORTH BALDWIN, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK – On June 30, 2021, Valerie Anderson Campbell received an “Ambassador Certificate” from the U.S. Marines, to serve as Toys For Tots 2021 Ambassador. She took the oath with fifty other professionals at the multi-chamber event with the Suffolk Alliance Chamber of Commerce and the Nassau County Chambers of Commerce. These organizations represent over 100 chambers and small business owners on Long Island.
— Elizabeth Wellington
"I'm excited that Valerie Anderson Campbell was confirmed to serve as a Toys For Tots Ambassador. She is a great person to work with and has started making notable contributions for the organization. I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset to the mission," said Nassau County Deputy Director, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, (LIAACC), Elizabeth Wellington.
"I'm privileged and grateful to be able to continue to serve. I look forward to continuing to work with my partnered organizations and the community," said Nassau County Director, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, (LIAACC), Valerie Anderson Campbell.
Prior to joining the Toys For Tots Program, Mrs. Anderson Campbell is the President of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC., a consulting firm and the Nassau County Director for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc., (LIAACC), the largest African American Chamber in New York State. Mrs. Anderson Campbell graduated from the Long Island University, Brooklyn Campus with a BS in Information Systems & Business.
