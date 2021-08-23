Updated with Video Vehicles and Persons of Interest in a Homicide: 700 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:15 pm, members of the Third District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. A second adult male victim sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Kervin Sanches, of Northeast, DC.

Two vehicles and persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Mwm_d1aE2FM

The first vehicle of interest is described as a gray Pontiac G6. The second vehicle of interest is described as a silver 4-door Chrysler 300.