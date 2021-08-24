SixCentz Launches The Future of Social Media
Music CEO creates 2NYX, a new social media platform designated for Musicians & Fans.NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March of 2019, Covid-19 decimated the nightlife industry. With no outlet to entertain concert ticket holders, Musicians, Artists and DJs turned to social media to entertain their fans. Facebook, Twitch and other outlets became a home for musicians to live stream events for their fan base. With live streaming at an all-time high, fans were once again entertained in the comfort of their homes during quarantine.
Covid-19 caused live stream programming to increase by 250% which created an issue for social media platforms such as Facebook, when they started receiving copyright infringements complaints from record companies and labels. With an overwhelming influx of complaints, Facebook started interrupting these live stream events and sometimes even suspending the accounts of Musicians who were simply trying to entertain their fans.
The nightlife industry was again in despair with musicians desperately seeking another way to entertain their fans... "Something needed to change!" Help soon arrived when Andre Faria, CEO of SixCentz Media Group stepped up and created a social media platform specifically designed for musicians and fans called 2NYX. The word NYX derives from an ancient Greece mythology meaning "NIGHT or DARKNESS", by adding the number 2 before NYX makes the definition of 2NYX into "TONIGHT".
Andre created a platform where musicians can live stream without the threat of being interrupted or having their accounts suspended. A free peer to peer sharing platform, members can communicate with each other, share stories, photos or videos. 2NYX has also been known to broadcast live Pay Per View MMA, Boxing matches & newly released movies free for 2NYX members. Musicians, Artists and DJs can easily live stream with the click of a button to entertain their fans for a small fee 75% cheaper than Mixcloud. "For a small fee of $5 a month, Musicians can entertain their fans without the threat of being shutdown 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, it's a beautiful thing, Andre says."
Andre has created an aggressive, somewhat offensive yet unique campaign to promote his 2NYX brand thats been gaining a lot of attention. He uses a high powered projector to shine to his advertisement on empty building walls in NYC with a sign that reads.. "Facebook is for pu××ies, join the Elite, www.2NYX.com" Andre claims that the offensive advertising campaign is designed to cause attention, to make people look and take notice.
Andre says that the best part of 2NYX is that Musicians are paid via ASCAP, BMI & SESOC. It's a win win for everyone involved. Andre is a music executive who's spawned 6 Top 20 iTunes albums in Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop and Dance genres and is considered one of the top club promoters in the East Coast. You can sign up for 2NYX free and check out the platform by logging into www.2NYX.com.
National Associated
Press Release
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter