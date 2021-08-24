Real Estate Entrepreneur Releases Worlds First Business Directory For Investors
Local real estate entrepreneur and wholesaler recently launched a business directory targeting the niche we buy houses industryDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Entrepreneur Releases Worlds First Business Directory For Investors
Local real estate entrepreneur and wholesaler, Shaun Martin, recently launched a business directory targeting the niche we buy houses industry. I am pleased to present an online platform that will bring homeowners, real estate services providers, and real estate investors together in one safe place.
The idea for this newest real estate business directory spawned from Shaun’s efforts to build a real estate website that would generate leads in his target market. “I buy houses in Colorado and have been since 2008. Over that time I have continually tried to find motivated sellers and get better leads in a more organic manner. What I learned is that maybe instead of digging for the Gold I just supply the gold diggers with a valuable resource or commodity.” Thus the business directory that will give local real estate companies a serious ranking boost was born, the we-buy-houses-business-directory.com.
This directory is the only real estate directory that has been built with the real estate investor in mind. That said, to be effective for the real estate pro it must also be a useful resource for the homeowner too.
The developer's focus was to create a website that is user-friendly as well as pleasing to the eye. Therefore, they have released features such as the ability to upload business photos, an easy-to-use search function to find any home service, anywhere in the states, and easy routes for customers to get in touch with the service provider.
“Taking the real estate business model a step further we have built the directory with we buy houses company in mind. Our platform has a lot of work put into the back end to maxims the benefit we can give to any we buy houses company that wants it.”
Most importantly we can work together, for mutual benefit, and increase the visibility of their citation page to ultimately rank it in their respective market. This can be achieved with collaborative efforts in guest posting and other content production. Consumer and homeowner outreach and good old-fashioned on-page and off-page SEO techniques that are 100% approved by search engine giants GOOGLE.
"In my limited experience, I found the best ranking results from real estate-specific citations and directories are best when trying to outrank your competitors," said Shaun. He continued, "In fact, after signing up for a real estate directory called investmentpropertyservices.com my local results jumped in only 3 weeks getting me squarely into the all-important map pack on Google."
For more information or if you are looking for your next business directory listing or citation you can use this link to sign up your real estate business today.
Shaun Martin
Watson Buys
+1 7204188670
email us here