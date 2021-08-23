Submit Release
AMENDED: S.D. Highway 87 to be Closed Through Portions of Wind Cave National Park

For Immediate Release:  Friday, August 20, 2021

 

CUSTER, S.D. – According to Wind Cave National Park, S.D. Highway 87 is closed from Rankin Ridge Road, mile marker 45, to the Centennial Trailhead, mile marker 41, through Oct. 12, 2021, due to maintenance on the Beaver Creek Arch Bridge and the Pigtail Bridge. 

S.D. Highway 87 southbound will remain open to Rankin Ridge Road and northbound to the Centennial Trailhead for small vehicles and closed to large trucks, RVs, and trailers.  National Park Service (NPS) Roads 5 and 6 will remain open, all through traffic and large vehicles should use U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 16A. The detour route via Custer County 391 will no longer be accessible for the duration of the project. All hiking trails will be accessible that are outside of the closure between the bridges.

Wind Cave National Park maintains S.D. Highway 87 within the limits of the park from the junction with U.S. Highway 385 to the Wind Cave/Custer State Park border.

 

