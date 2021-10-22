Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,372 in the last 365 days.

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is Urging A Refinery or Chemical Plant Worker with Mesothelioma in Louisiana to Get Serious about Major Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Results

If you are an oil refinery or chemical plant worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana or their family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.”
— Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are an oil refinery or chemical plant worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana or their family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about mesothelioma compensation along with what your compensation claim might be worth. Mesothelioma compensation for an oil refinery or chemical plant worker in Louisiana might be in the millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste does not need to offer 'free' generic kits, guides, a do it yourself- compensation calculator or other schemes designed to get your name and contact information. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to assist an oil refinery or chemical plant worker with this rare cancer in Louisiana and he is an amazing resource for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. https://Louisiana. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.

Michael Thomas
Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

You just read:

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is Urging A Refinery or Chemical Plant Worker with Mesothelioma in Louisiana to Get Serious about Major Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Results

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.