Utility Work Near Route 11 and North Old Trail in Monroe Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a utility project is set to begin this week near Route 11 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Beginning on Thursday, August 26, the contractor will begin drilling near Route 11 in Monroe Township. The contractor will be located between Route 1023 (North Old Trail) and Route 11. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. There will be no impact to traffic.

Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, September 16, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

