8/23/2021 Update: Bridge Project to Close Snyder Avenue in Beaver Springs, Snyder County

​8/23/2021 Update: Route 3012 (Snyder Avenue) is now open to traffic between Markley Lane (T-557)/Wagner Avenue and Spruce Street (T-822). Additional utility work, approach guiderail and end treatment installations will be completed this fall.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3012 (Snyder Avenue) will be closed starting next week in Beaver Springs, Spring Township, Snyder County, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

On Tuesday, June 1, Snyder Avenue will be closed between Markley Lane (T-557)/Wagner Avenue and Spruce Street (T-822), while the bridge rehabilitation work is performed. A detour using Spring Street (T-578), Route 522/Route 235, and Snyder Avenue, will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on the bridge includes streambed paving of the channel underneath the bridge, abutment repairs, new superstructure beams with membrane protection, asphalt overlay wearing surface, and new structure mounted guide rail.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect travel delays.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###