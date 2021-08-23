Route 28 Bridge Inspection Wednesday and Thursday in Harmar Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on Route 28 in Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 25-26 weather permitting.

Inspection activities will occur on the bridge that carries the Route 28 bridge over Deer Creek. Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur in each direction on Route 28 at the Harmar Township/ Pennsylvania Turnpike/ Route 910 interchange (Exit 11) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

