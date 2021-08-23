Fish and Game is seeking information regarding illegal harvest of bull trout in N. Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has information regarding illegal harvest of bull trout on the Pack River in the Lake Pend Oreille basin this summer. Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking any information the public may have that might lead to identification of the people involved.

Bull trout were listed as “threatened” under the endangered species act in 1998. Lake Pend Oreille is home to a healthy population of these unique fish due to its clean, cold water and abundance of suitable spawning tributaries, including the Pack River.

Harvest of bull trout in Idaho is illegal; only catch-and-release is allowed. View the 2019-2021 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules for more information.

Bull Trout can be identified by characteristics such as a squared tail fin, pink spotting along their sides, and a dorsal fin lacking any markings. Learn more on bull trout identification.

Bull trout grow big and fight hard, making them a highly-sought after quarry by many anglers. Illegal harvest of bull trout, as with any poaching case, directly impacts fishing opportunities for law-abiding sportsmen.

Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program.

Please contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline (1-800-632-5999) and declare that you may have information regarding a bull trout poaching case on the Pack River. Poaching information can also be reported online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions

