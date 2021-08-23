Soil Phosphorus Test Results Due to the Department by September 30

August 23, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland’s Phosphorus Management Tool (PMT) regulations require certified nutrient management consultants and farmers who prepare their own nutrient management plans to report field level soil Phosphorus-Fertility Index Value (P-FIV) results to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) by Sept. 30. Instructions for how to report soil phosphorus data will be mailed to business license holders, consultants, and certified farmers in mid-August.

Established in 2015, Maryland’s PMT regulations help farmers do their part to reduce phosphorus runoff into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. The soil test P-FIV results are required for all Maryland farms that are regulated by MDA’s Nutrient Management Program. The data will provide the department with updated soil fertility information needed to monitor trends in phosphorus levels and help identify potential areas to redistribute available manure.

For more information, please contact MDA’s Nutrient Management Implementation Coordinator Bryan Harris at bryan.harris@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5959.

