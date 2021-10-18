Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,498 in the last 365 days.

A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico Deserves the Best Compensation and the New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a conversation about financial compensation.”
— New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO , USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington or anywhere in New Mexico or their family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a serious conversation about financial compensation and how the process works. Erik Karst is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma in New Mexico for decades. When it comes to obtaining a top mesothelioma compensation settlement result-we strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team to get the job done.

"If we had one vital piece of advice for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in New Mexico it would be-rather than ordering online 'free' booklets, kits, guides, do it yourself mesothelioma compensation calculators or other complete nonsense--just call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an honest explanation what will be involved in getting compensated along with what your claim might be worth. The call to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.
https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/ .

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

You just read:

A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico Deserves the Best Compensation and the New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.