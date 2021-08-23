The Daunting Decision for Any Parent: ‘How-To’ Treat Kids Health with Natural Products at Home

Home Remedies and Natural Products with Nicole Hirsh Kuechle and Microbe Formulas Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas’ Webinar Microbe Live Welcomes Special Guest Nicole Hirsh Kuechle to Dive into Home Remedies and Natural Products

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In August 4th’s episode of the Microbe Live webinar (https://microbeformulas.com/blogs/live-qa/august-4th-2021), holistic health practitioner Nicole Hirsh Kuechle dives into natural home remedies that can replace a traditional first-aid kit at home.

Microbe Live is a free, weekly webinar provided by health company Microbe Formulas. The webinar features different functional medicine practitioners that align with Microbe’s five core values: People First, Excellence & Integrity, Congruency, Extreme Ownership, and Intentionally Disruptive. The webinar supports Microbe in spreading their main message of restoring hope and health worldwide.

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Live Host and Community Manager, starts off the episode by saying, “We are so happy that you are here. I truly believe that learning new ways to enhance our health can transform our lives and when our lives are transformed, we are a catalyst for those around us to transform. Those collective transformations change our world.”

Hirsh Kuechle is a world changer herself. She specializes in caring for children and “mammas,” in spired by her 20-year stint as a doula. Since then she has completed many certifications, received her clinical masters in Nutritional Response Testing, opened her own wellness center in Minneapolis, and started writing a book. The home remedies she shares in this episode of the webinar are unique alter native ways for individuals to care for their families and themselves.

Choosing to give your young kids natural products, or not, can be a daunting decision. In the webinar, she offers tips and tricks on how to manage your children’s health as they play and grow. She also suggests natural remedies for common problems from rashes to fevers.

Hirsh Kuechle says in regards to when to start giving your child health-supporting products, “There are hurdles to getting kids to take things. A pro tip is to start your children out as babies on health products, and here’s why: oral fixation. They typically love having anything in or around the mouth. With tiny baby spoons, little ones are just like ‘la la la la; give me the spoon.’” She continues, “The sooner you start giving things to them, they just are used to it and they don’t develop an opinion about it.”

When trying to get your kids to take selected remedies, she encourages parents, “Do not underestimate them. Give kids the space to do it themselves. We bring so much ‘oomf’ and significance to kids taking health products, and we want to lecture that two year old on how much it costs and how hard

mommy works . . . we want to get into all of that because we work so hard to have them be well, but we completely get in their way sometimes.”

