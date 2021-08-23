Gov. Wolf: FDA Approval Solidifies Safety and Efficacy of COVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine

Governor ​Tom Wolf today issued a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older.

“Today’s announcement is great news as we continue to fight COVID-19 and its variants,” said Gov. Wolf. “Full approval by the FDA solidifies the overall safety and efficacy of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. We hope this encourages people to get vaccinated who may have been hesitant while it was classified as emergency use to not only protect themselves, but their loved ones and everyone else around them.”

“COVID-19 is still prevalent in our communities, which is why it is extremely important that everyone take their health seriously and get vaccinated,” ​Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We have been working with vaccine providers to ensure they have the tools needed to vaccinate every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine. Providers are ready. Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a location closest to you.”

Since Dec. 11, 2020, the Pfizer Vaccine has been available under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for individuals 16 and older. EUAs can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing, or treating a disease, provided that the FDA determines that the known and potential benefits of a product, when used to prevent, diagnose, or treat the disease, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.

The EUA remains in effect for children 12-15 years of age. For more information on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, visit health.pa.gov or pa.gov/covid. To find a vaccine provider near you visit www.vaccines.gov.