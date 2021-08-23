Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Washington County District Attorney

Governor Tom Wolf today ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Washington County to fly at half-staff immediately to honor Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone, who passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full staff through this tribute.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.