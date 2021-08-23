Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,651 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Washington County District Attorney

Governor Tom Wolf today ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Washington County to fly at half-staff immediately to honor Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone, who passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full staff through this tribute.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Washington County District Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.