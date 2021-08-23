New travel portal Montenegro Destination to help tourists visiting Montenegro
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new travel information portal Montenegro Destination (montenegrodestination.com) starting with work today. The main goal of the portal is to help travelers from around the world to visit and experience the best of Montenegro.
Most of the activities of the Montenegro Destination team will be presenting the best places and attractions of Montenegro through the video and written guides, advice, 1-on-1 consultation, concierge services, booking tours, and giving helpful information for all travelers interested in visiting Montenegro.
A spokesperson from Montenegro Destination: „Our main goal is to help visitors to discover Montenegro at its best, from our Montengros beautiful coastline to the amazing and charming mountains.“
Montenegro is located in Southeast Europe. It has a coastline on the Adriatic Sea in the southwest and borders Croatia in the west, Bosnia, and Herzegovina in the northwest, Serbia in the northeast, Kosovo according to UNSCR 1244 in the east, and Albania in the southeast. Its capital and largest city are Podgorica, while Cetinje is marked as the Capital, which means the former capital.
The Montenegrin coast is 294 km (183 mi) long. A significant feature of the Montenegrin coast is the Bay of Kotor, a fjord-like bay with a submerged river canyon. The Bay of Kotor is surrounded by mountains up to 1,000 m (3,281 feet) high, which plunge almost vertically into the sea.
About Montenegro Destination
MontenegroDestination.Com is a new informational portal in Montenegro bringing useful information, guides, and advice, to travelers interested in discovering the amazing coastline and mountains in Montenegro.
Having in mind demands in the travel industry and the popularity of Montenegro, the Montenegro Destination team can help you to discover some amazing places very easily and affordable. A team of experts in outdoor tours, adrenaline tours, and sightseeing will show you the best of Montenegro.
