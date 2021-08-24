‘APX BY TERRI ROSS’ NAMES IZHAK MUSLI AS NEW CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Izhak Musli, New Co-CEO, APX Terri Ross, Co-CEO and Founder, APX APX by Terri Ross: The business intelligence training and growth platform for aesthetic practices.

Aesthetic Industry Business Intelligence Pioneer and Software Technology Expert Joins APX to Help Spearhead Vision for the Future and Expand Global Footprint

When I first heard about the exact solutions APX provides, I knew immediately Terri was creating something unique that would fill a huge gap in the industry.” — Izhak Musli

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terri Ross, Founder and President of APX, has named Izhak Musli as the new Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Izhak brings 15+ years of experience as a pioneer in the business intelligence space and a wealth of software technology expertise to APX, which has grown exponentially since its launch in early 2021. Together, they will serve a Co-CEOs and spearhead the company’s future vision, growth strategy and global expansion as well as maintain APX’s mission: To increase the profitability and employee productivity of aesthetic practices by translating raw data into actionable Key Performance indicators (KPIs) and insights.

Izhak has extensive leadership and management experience across multiple industries, including Software as a Service (SaaS), and is an expert in business processes, operational excellence, and using technology as a tool to improve business efficiencies. He has a deep understanding of practice management having worked with aesthetic practices since 2015. Izhak founded and developed two software solutions for the aesthetic industry, both of which have since been acquired: AtlasKPI, the industry’s first business intelligence dashboard, and MedicalPRM, a digital lead management tool. In 2019, Izhak joined Symplast, an Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management Software, as Chief Revenue Officer where he oversaw the company’s business development efforts.

“I am beyond grateful and excited to have Izhak join our team,” said APX Founder Terri Ross. “Izhak and I have been professional colleagues, co-presenters and friends for years and have shared a common goal to educate the aesthetics industry on the importance of understanding data and making data-driven decisions. I have learned so much from him personally and know that he will bring his talent, business acumen, and tech expertise to the table. Together, we’ll be able to cultivate partnerships, enhance capabilities, and scale APX so we can meet the growing demand for a business intelligence growth and training platform and continue to serve the aesthetic industry.”

“When I first heard about APX, I knew immediately that Terri was creating something unique that was going to fill a huge gap that was left when AtlasKPI was acquired by a different industry,” said Izhak Musli. “I’ve had so many conversations with key aesthetic industry opinion leaders who have all expressed a great need for the exact solutions APX provides: 1) the ability to train and education everybody in the practice within one platform; and 2) the tools to pull the important data and use that data to make smart business decisions in order to maximize their potential.”

Izhak says he’s looking forward to working with Terri and combining their complementary skillsets to continue to enhance APX. “Terri comes more from the consulting and training side, and I’m coming more from an analytical, data-driven, technology-based background with experience running different software companies. Those two different perspectives and skillsets mesh really well together and create our unique value as a leadership team.”

To learn more about APX or to schedule a live demo of APX, please visit https://APXplatform.com.

APX

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) is a business intelligence and employee training platform that transforms an aesthetic practice into a data-driven business. APX combines five powerful modules into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EHR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides on-going business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit https://APXplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing an aesthetic practice's profitability.