I-470 Eastbound Single Lane Closures on Tuesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 26

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 26, there will be intermittent single lane closures on I-470 Eastbound at the I-470/I-70 Eastbound merger. These closures will take place from 2:30AM to 8:30AM. On Thursday, August 26, there will also be single lane closures on I-70 Westbound at mile post 5.23 from 2:30AM to 8:30AM.