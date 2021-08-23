I-470 Eastbound Single Lane Closures on Tuesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 26
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 26, there will be intermittent single lane closures on I-470 Eastbound at the I-470/I-70 Eastbound merger. These closures will take place from 2:30AM to 8:30AM. On Thursday, August 26, there will also be single lane closures on I-70 Westbound at mile post 5.23 from 2:30AM to 8:30AM.
Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.