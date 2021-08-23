Submit Release
BREAKING NEWS: THE CATCH OF A CATCHER’S MITT

The AGC98 Catcher's Mitt

Bloomingdale NJ August 23, 2021/ Akadema AGC98 Prodigy Series Glove is One of the Best Catcher’s Mitts

The Akadema Catcher's Mitt is a Good Catch”
— Brandon Calvert
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is down to the last strike, the catch made by the catcher counts in this moment, for it will determine the fate of the game. It is a fastball at lightning speed! To catch it, you are going to need one durable, dependable catcher’s mitt. Now, you can make the winning catch with Akadema’s AGC98 Prodigy Series glove. According to the baseball guide online, the glove was “The Akadema AGC98 glove is designed by Hall of Famer Gary Carter who is an American professional baseball catcher to ensure the gloves have all the features and design that all catchers, whether a beginner or a pro, will need and love”. Akadema is passionate about baseball, but the presidents of the company, Lawrence, and Joe Gilligan, are also passionate about the performance of every baseball player.
The design of the glove is what cements its status as one of the best catcher’s gloves. According to the article, “It also offers two additional Finger Hammocks allowing the fingers to be firmly positioned and more secure in the glove”. Every detail of the catcher is thought out by Akadema guaranteed “to prevent the ball from escaping the catcher’s grip”, making this a reliable glove filled with passion for the game, professional or not, now that is quite a catch.

Akadema was opened in 1997 by brothers Joe Gilligan and Lawrence Gilligan who have a great passion for baseball and want many more baseball players to have a good game. Questions? Contact us at (973) 304-1470 or email us at brandon@akademapro.com

