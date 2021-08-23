Submit Release
August 23, 2021 - Statement from Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Mark Herring Attorney General

~ Regarding today’s hearing in federal court in the case against the U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar ~

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano issued the following statement regarding today’s hearing in the case against the U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar:

 

“Following today’s hearing, we remain confident in the merits of the Commonwealth’s case against the U.S. Park Police officers who took Bijan Ghaisar’s life. We will continue to do everything in our power to hold them accountable and pursue justice on behalf of the community and the Ghaisar Family.”

 

