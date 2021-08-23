August 23, 2021 - Statement from Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Regarding today’s hearing in federal court in the case against the U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar ~

RICHMOND (August 23, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano issued the following statement regarding today’s hearing in the case against the U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar:

“Following today’s hearing, we remain confident in the merits of the Commonwealth’s case against the U.S. Park Police officers who took Bijan Ghaisar’s life. We will continue to do everything in our power to hold them accountable and pursue justice on behalf of the community and the Ghaisar Family.”

