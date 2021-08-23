Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,647 in the last 365 days.

Burgum appoints wildlife chief Jeb Williams to lead North Dakota Game and Fish Department

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams to serve as the next director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, effective Aug. 24, citing his broad experience and leadership during his 22-year career with the agency.  

Williams joined the Game and Fish Department in 1999 and has served in a variety of roles including natural resource technician and biologist, outreach biologist and wildlife resource management supervisor. He was named chief of the department’s Wildlife Division in 2014 after having served as assistant wildlife chief since 2011.

“Jeb has a strong track record as a highly capable leader on issues affecting fish and wildlife resources and as an effective communicator in relating those issues to North Dakota’s hunters and anglers and the general public,” Burgum said. “His extensive background, commitment to public service and trusted leadership within Game and Fish will benefit North Dakota citizens and the management of our state’s abundant wildlife resources.”

Williams grew up in Beach, N.D., and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Dickinson State University. He is a past recipient of the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service for developing and implementing outreach programs that benefit the department and citizens. As Wildlife Division chief, he has overseen the department’s largest division, helped formulate policy on the federal farm bill, successfully negotiated and implemented agreements for elk and bighorn sheep with Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and MHA Nation, and represented the department on several national boards, among other duties.

“I’m honored to be selected as the next director with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and grateful for the opportunity to lead a very professional and dedicated agency committed to the well-being of North Dakota’s fish and wildlife resources,” Williams said.

Williams succeeds Director Terry Steinwand, who retired July 31 after more than 15 years as director and nearly 40 years with the department.

Burgum expressed his gratitude for Deputy Director Scott Peterson for serving as interim director since Steinwand’s retirement.

Game and Fish has a two-year budget of approximately $92 million and is authorized for 165 full-time team members.

You just read:

Burgum appoints wildlife chief Jeb Williams to lead North Dakota Game and Fish Department

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.