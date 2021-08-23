Greene County Clerk of Superior Court Announces Retirement

The Honorable Sandra E. Beaman, Greene County Clerk of Superior Court, has announced that she will retire on September 30, 2021. Beaman has served as the elected clerk of superior court since November 2014.

"I have worked with fellow court personnel and have grown to respect, love, and protect our court system and each person who has a role in keeping our court system moving," said Clerk Beaman. "It has been an honor and joy to serve the citizens of Greene County in the court system for the past 36 years. Mostly I thank God for paving this path for me and allowing me to serve, through His guidance, the citizens of Greene County."

Beaman was appointed to serve as a deputy clerk by the late Honorable Joyce J. Harrell in 1985. In 2003, she was appointed as an assistant clerk by former Greene County Clerk of Superior Court Sandra B. Sutton. Sutton retired in July 2014 and Beaman was elected to serve as clerk of superior court in November.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda J. Pate will appoint a successor to serve as clerk until a new clerk is elected by the citizens of Greene County in the November 2022 election.