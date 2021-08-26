Hamilton Reserve Bank Expands Regulatory Compliance Team, Attorney Sebastian Ambrose Named Senior Regulatory Counsel
Hamilton Reserve Bank’s AML/KYC/CFT compliance programs were developed and implemented in direct collaboration with Kroll, the world’s largest risk adviser.JESSUPS ESTATE, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton Reserve Bank (www.hrbank.com, SWIFT BIC: NIBTKNNE), the leading hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the entire region, is pleased to announce that seasoned litigation and regulatory compliance attorney Sebastian Ambrose has been appointed a Senior Regulatory Counsel of Hamilton Reserve Bank, joining the Bank’s expanding legal and compliance team under the Office of General Counsel.
A graduate of Columbia Law School of Columbia University in New York City, Mr. Sabastian Ambrose brings more than a decade of legal and compliance experience to Hamilton Reserve Bank.
As Hamilton Reserve Bank completes the implementation of the world-leading, fully automated Temenos core banking software, the Bank continues to enhance its already rigorous compliance program to serve a large and rapidly growing worldwide clientele from more than 150 countries. Hamilton Reserve Bank’s AML/KYC/CFT compliance programs were developed and implemented in direct collaboration with Kroll, the world’s largest risk adviser whose stellar reputation is trusted by banks and governments worldwide.
Mr. Sebastian Ambrose is a U.S. citizen and skilled litigation and regulatory compliance attorney whose extensive legal expertise spans securities, employment, complex commercial law, international arbitration, and antitrust disputes. While at Columbia Law School, Mr. Ambrose externed for chief judge Robert Katzmann of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York and Sonia Sotomayor (sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice. He started his distinguished legal career as a litigation attorney with the large global law firm Williams & Connolly LLP, based in Washington D.C. where he advised global banks and other international companies in matters arising from the 2008 financial crisis. Mr. Ambrose was later recruited by the renowned litigation law firm Quinn Emanuel in New York to advise clients on various multi-billion-dollar disputes as well as complex regulatory, compliance, insurance, employment, and antitrust cases. Mr. Ambrose graduated from Columbia Law School of Columbia University in New York with a Juris Doctor degree where he was awarded a Harlan Fiske Stone and James Kent Scholar. Mr. Ambrose speaks 5 languages.
About Hamilton Reserve Bank
HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com) is a fully regulated global bank (SWIFT BIC: NIBTKNNE) with a deep British heritage operating at Wall Street speed. Powered by advanced Temenos banking technology, the Bank or its affiliates have offered personal banking, business banking, new business formation, trust and escrow, and investment solutions for nearly 28 years serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele from more than 150 countries worldwide. Hamilton Reserve Bank has a "fortress" balance sheet, zero customer loan exposure, pristine regulatory compliance record, strong customer privacy protection, speedy client onboarding, and 24/7 e-banking. The Bank's independent asset management affiliate Volshares Large Cap ETF is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE stock symbol: VSL) as a Morningstar 5-Star rated, top 1% performer ETF three years in a row. Headquartered on a large bank compound at the Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza in St. Kitts & Nevis, the hometown of Alexander Hamilton and a thriving British Commonwealth nation, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the entire region, maintaining worldwide offices and global customer support.
